Benue, Taraba deputy Governors arrive Nasarawa, meet over insecurity

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Top government officials from Benue and Taraba states on Tuesday arrived Nasarawa state to meet over insecurity in the region.

Daily Trust reports that the deputy Governors of Benue state, Mr. Benson Abonu and Taraba state, Alhaji Haruna Manu are leading their respective state’s delegations to the meeting.

Our reporter gathered that the emergency meeting was called at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state to chart credible ways to curb insecurity in Nigeria’s North Central region.

It was learnt that political, traditional and religious groups, among others are also attending the meeting.

A communique is expected to be issued at the end of the meeting.

 

