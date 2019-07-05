Benue tanker explosion: Fire fighter dies as death toll rises to 51

ADVERTISEMENT

A staff of Benue State Fire Service, Kambu Terwase, who sustained severe burns following the petroleum tanker explosion in Ahumbe village along Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo highway in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State has died.

Daily Trust reports that death toll obtained from official records had rose to 51 as at Friday afternoon.

Terwase was one of the two fire fighters engulfed in the second explosion while still on duty to quench the fire resulting from the first explosion caused by the insistence of a passenger bus driver whose vehicle silencer triggered the fire when it had contact with the petrol spilled on the road by the failed tanker.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs, Matthew Uyina, said that the deaths so far, going by official record was 51, stressing, however that the government would continue to do everything possible for other hospitalised victims to survive.

