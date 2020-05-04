Benue suspends 3 traditional heads over communal crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government on Monday suspended three traditional heads in two Local Government Areas of the state following recent communal crisis in their domains.

Our correspondent reports that the affected traditional heads are the district head of Mbasombo community, Chief Abgegh Kuhe and district head of Shogus community, Chief Peter Kyum, both in Gwer East LGA and Kindred Head of Utange Ward in Ushongo LGA, Chief Iorer Gumba Dominic.

Governor Samuel Ortom who announced the position of the government shortly after an expanded State Security Council meeting in Makurdi warned the inhabitants of Benue to desist from fighting each other over land dispute or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

Ortom also said a panel had been constituted by the state security council to tackle the issues bordering on the communal crisis for which the traditional heads were suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said anyone found culpable at the end of the panel’s investigations into the crisis would be made to face the wrath of the law, even as he directed that the security should fish out other accused persons to the crisis for questioning and prosecution if found wanting.

He added that a committee headed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN) has been constituted to look also into the Tyomu community in Makurdi LGA crisis and make recommendations to government for further action.

Ortom further urged Benue people to shun violence by learning to resolve their dispute amicably through dialogue in order for peaceful cohabitation, especially at this time when the nation has a bigger battle to fight against COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App