Benue: SUBEB suspends clerk over names inclusion in payroll

The management of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has suspended its clerk in charge of teachers’ payroll, Lawrence Makir over alleged inclusion of some teachers’ names in payroll.

The Acting Chairman of SUBEB in Benue, Mnyam Matthew, ordered the suspension of the account clerk after it was discovered that he (Makir) re- instated some teachers who were earlier removed from the payroll by the board’s screening committee without management’s consent.

In a statement signed and made available to our correspondent in Makurdi by the Head of Information and Protocol, Sar Erdoo, the chairman noted that the action taken was to enable the board carry out thorough investigation before a final decision would be taken.

The SUBEB boss further reiterated his resolve not to condone corrupt practices from any staff, stressing that the verification committee in which he doubled as the chairman would come out with the actual number of teachers in the Basic Education sub-sector of Benue State.

Matthew also disclosed the removal of a former Permanent Member of the Board, Moses Enenche from the Benue SUBEB Teachers Screening and Verification Committee.

