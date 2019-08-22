Benue shuts down 3 illegal health facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government has shut down three illegal health facilities operating in different locations of the state. The Director of Medical Services at the state’s Ministry of Health, D. Ijir Francis, disclosed this Wednesday in Makurdi during a townhall meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association National Executive Committee.

Francis said the affected illegal health facilities were located in Aliade in Gwer Local Government Area, Adi Etulo in Buruku LGA and Oweto in Agatu LGA respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App