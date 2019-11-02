Benue seeks partnership with BOI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State government has expressed readiness to partner with the Bank of Industry (BOI) to enable farmers to benefit from their work for the enhanced economic development of the state.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Barrister Merga Kachina, made this known in his speech at BOI’s North Central Regional Customers’ Forum in Makurdi under the theme: Agro Processing: A Panacea for Economic Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kachina described the forum as a veritable platform for investors, entrepreneurs, technocrats, policymakers and captains of industries, among others to exchange ideas on investment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

He said agro-processing as a catalyst for economic development could impact its strong positive effect on any nation’s economy, especially in countries like Nigeria.

The commissioner said Benue had over the years inscribed its name on the map of major food producers while trying to create an environment for agricultural activities to thrive.

The chairman, Board of Directors of Mikap Nigeria Limited, producers of MIVA rice, Chief Mike Aondoakaa (SAN), called for collaboration with key stakeholders in agriculture to increase funding, provide credit facilities to farmers and processors for the purchase of processing machines, among others to provide a solid foundation as a panacea for economic development.

The Benue State Manager of BOI, Boniface Awodi, said the essence of the forum was to network, share information and build the capacity of the bank’s customers.

The Regional Manager of the bank, Jack Kings, said to improve access to loans, the financial institution would collaborate with the state government to improve awareness.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App