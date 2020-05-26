Benue reverses decision on worship centres, markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Benue has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places previously closed to check spread of COVID-19.

Ortom who made the announcement while briefing journalists at Government House in Makurdi, said government had decided to accept the advice of the federal government and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as other religious bodies against reopening worship centres and other public places.

The governor noted that Benue is part of the Nigerian federation and would work in collaboration with relevant agencies including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC).

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, I hereby reverse the lifting of ban on churches and mosques services/prayers. We have reversed to the status quo where churches, mosques and other public places like markets were closed. There will be no church services or mosque prayers where people will gather.

“Same restrictions cover burials, weddings and other public gatherings which number must not exceed 30 persons as we said earlier. And we will require everyone to appreciate the fact that coronavirus is real and deadly and there is no cure yet, but there are preventive measures put in place by health experts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ortom also announced that the third COVID-19 case in the state, Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, had tested negative to the virus and was discharged yesterday.

Akpedzan, a former commissioner in the state and a third Republic House of Representatives member, tested positive for coronavirus on May 11.

