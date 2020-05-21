Benue relaxes COVID-19 measures on markets, religious activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government on Thursday announced its decision to relax lockdown measures taken against COVID-19.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced the decision after the State Executive Council met with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 at the Government House in Makurdi.

Ortom said, “workers on grade levels 1 to 12 who were asked to stay at home are to resume work on June 1, 2020. The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.

“Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions. This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.”

He added that street trading is encouraged but strictly by obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19 while markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops.

The governor also disclosed that fumigation of markets will be carried out periodically while inter-state movement remains prohibited, except for those on essential services.

He noted that the prevailing curfew in the state has been reviewed to now last between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily until further notice.

Ortom called on the Benue people to intensify their farming activities as he stressed that the issue of school resumption would be reviewed in the next 14 days.

