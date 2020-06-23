  1. Home
Benue records first COVID-19 death

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi 

Benue State has recorded the first death from COVID -19.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occured on Monday.

A daily update as posted by a member of the State Action Committee on Coronavirus, Bemgba Iortyom, indicated that the state has recorded its first death from the pandemic.

The first Coronavirus death in the state occurred barely three months after the state recorded its index case of a female who returned from the United Kingdom and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

The updated chart also showed that cases of the disease in the state has climbed to 47 with 32 active cases and 13 discharged patients.

