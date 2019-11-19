Benue: Police confirms rescue of kidnapped medical doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have confirmed the rescue of a medical doctor after spending three days in the den of his suspected captors in Gboko area of the state.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen at the command headquarter in Makurdi, that a special security squad known as Operation Zenda rescued the medical doctor after a fierce gun battle with the suspected kidnappers.

Anene explained that the said medical doctor, Emmanuel Orhember, of Baiki hospital was found and rescued from the kidnappers den in Mbayior forest in an operation led by SP Justin Gberindyer, who engaged the suspected abductors in a gun duel which resulted in the killing of three of the kidnappers while others fled with bullet wounds.

Anene posited that the past three months had been peaceful following the deployment of special operatives by the State’s Police Commissioner, Garba Mukkadas, in an aim to comb every hideout of criminals in Gboko.

She noted that the kidnap of the medical doctor last week drew the attention of the command which quickly sent operatives to fish out the culprits, stressing the need however for residents in the state particularly those living in Gboko to avail the police and other security agencies useful information that will help nip crime in the bud.

The PPRO added that the police was already on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers while the medical practitioner has since reunited with his family.

Anene listed items recovered from the suspected abductors’ den to include, assorted charms, arms and ammunition including phones, sim cards among others.

Meanwhile, the rescued doctor while narrating his ordeal to newsmen, recalled that some gun men stormed his house and took him away blind folded, emphasis in that for three days he laid on the ground, he was beaten, his head bruised with iron, ankle and his leg shot at by one of the abductors who asked him to provide an amount of money that he never possessed.

The kidnapped victim however gave glory to God when the police came in swiftly to rescue him as he stressed that he would forever remain thankful to them.

