Benue: Police confirms release of abducted entrepreneur

The Police in Benue State on Friday confirmed the release of a Telecom entrepreneur, Mercy Gabriel, who was earlier kidnapped at Obu Branch in Otukpa town of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state from her captors.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Catherine Anene, told our correspondent by telephone that the lady had regained her freedom.

The victim was earlier on Tuesday, about 9:30pm whisked away by gunmen in front of her shop at the ever busy Obu Branch in Benue’s Ogbadigbo area linking Ankpa road in Kogi State.

Witnesses said the kidnapped victim who completed her National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) barely a month ago owns a communication outfit in the rural town and was busy in one of her two shops when some gunmen forced her into their waiting vehicle and sped off.

Four young men who pursued the abductors in their bid to rescue the lady were knocked down by an oncoming vehicle. They died on the spot.

