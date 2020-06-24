Benue police arrest 60 suspected cultists

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State said they have arrested a total of 60 suspected cultists from different parts of the state capital in Makurdi within the past one week.

Spokesperson of the police command in Benue, DSP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that the feat was part of efforts to reduce crime in the state.

“The command has deployed police operatives to clamp down on cultists within the state as intelligence gathered reveals that most heinous crimes are linked to cultists.

“During the period under review, 60 suspected cultists were arrested, four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag , a bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them,” she stated.

Anene added that eight of the suspects, who are suspected to be members of different cult groups, were arrested on June 14, 2020 at different locations in Makurdi metropolis.

She stated that by the next day, one Ogenyi Okeke, also known as Smooky of North-Bank, and 17 other suspects were arrested within North bank area, alongside one Eze Mathew and four others at High Level area of Makurdi.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that, on June 20, another suspect, Timothy Tsegba and one other were arrested at New GRA, in Makurdi while on June 21, 2020, one Raymond Ortese and 26 other suspects were arrested within old bridge in Wadata suburb of Makurdi metropolis.

Anene maintained that the command is committed to the fight against criminality in the state and will appreciate every useful information that will assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders even as she urged parents and guardians to carefully watch over their wards.

