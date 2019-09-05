Benue pensioners protest non-payment of N28bn arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

Pensioners in Benue State on Wednesday stormed the Government House in their large number to protest against the non-payment of N28 billion entitlements.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), had earlier threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from September 4, if Governor Samuel Ortom failed to pay all their outstanding pension arrears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the NUP in the state, Peter Kyado, told newsmen that most of them were being owed over 25 months’entitlements.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Kyado said the state government was currently owing state and local government pensioners a total of over N28bn.

He said the protest became necessary as all peaceful efforts made by pensioners to prevail on the state government to pay their pension and gratuity had proved abortive.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Benue State Pension Commission, Terna Ayua, has appealed to the pensioners to be patient with the government as it was working hard to address their problem.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App