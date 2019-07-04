Benue: Ortom commends court judgment against Myetti Allah

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which dismissed the suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore against the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

Ortom said the judgment was victory for justice, democracy and the rule of law.

He applauded the country’s judiciary for proving once again that it is indeed the last hope of the common people.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, noted that the judgment affirmed the fact the law was duly enacted and it was in the interest of all Nigerians who wish to go into livestock business in the state.

Ortom therefore on behalf of the government and people of the state appreciated individuals and groups, as well as all other Nigerians who supported the state while the case lasted.

He restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that implementation of the ranching law guarantees peace in all parts of the state, urging Miyetti Allah groups and other livestock owners to embrace ranching which in his estimation remains the global best practice of animal husbandry.

