Benue: Ortom assures NNPC of staff safety as oil exploration begins

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of the security and safety of its staff as they begin the exploration for hydrocarbon in the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the exploration work would begin next month.

Ortom gave the assurance when the NNPC exploration team led by Executive Director, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), Dorathy Umoetok, visited him on Tuesday evening at the Government House in Makurdi.

Represented by his deputy, Engr Benson Abounu, the governor said his administration would put in place the needed security measures to guarantee the safety and unhindered work of the team on exploration in the state and the larger Benue Trough.

He expressed delight that Benue state constitutes 70 percent of the area in the Benue trough believed to contain hydrocarbon, and called on people of the state, particularly people of Makurdi, Guma, Ohimini, Gwer West, Apa, Agatu and Otukpo local government areas, where the exploration work shall take place to receive the team warmly and give them every assistance they need.

The governor also charged traditional rulers and council chairmen from the areas where exploration will take place to help provide the needed peaceful atmosphere for the team to work as he warned that the government would deal with anyone or group of people in any community that constitute obstacle to the exploration work.

