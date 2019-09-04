Benue: Ortom assures Igbo community, others of security

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has assured the Igbo community and other Nigerians doing business in the state of the security of their lives and property.

Ortom said his government has already taken proactive measures to tackle kidnapping incidents and the efforts have put criminals on their heels.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor pointed out that the state’s legislation which prohibits kidnapping and cultism is in force, and those who violate the law and their sponsors will be made to face the consequences.

He re-emphasized the resolve of his administration not to surrender the state to criminals and stressed that the clampdown on hoodlums has intensified.

He further allayed the fears of business people in the state and urged them not to be discouraged to consider shutting down their investments.

Ortom emphasised that his government would do everything within its powers to ensure that no criminal goes unpunished even as he called on Benue people to support security operatives in intelligence gathering to enable them succeed.

