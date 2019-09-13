Benue old students in Ogun plan cooperative venture

ADVERTISEMENT

An alumni association, the Old Boys of Mt. St. Michaels Secondary School and St. James Junior Seminary Aliade, Benue State, has disclosed plans to establish a cooperative and thrift venture as part of moves to create alternative source of income for the members.

This formed part of the resolution reached at 30th Post – Graduation Anniversary Reunion of the schools, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Tagged: “The Abeokuta Declaration” the Old students of the 1989 set also resolved “to actively contribute our quota to the political, economic and social advancement of all our members, our alma maters and Nigeria at large.”

The resolution, which was signed by 12 members for and on behalf of those present and those absent at the Abeokuta Declaration” promised “to uphold in our individual and collective lives, public and private, the values and discipline that were instilled in us as students of our alma maters.”

The group tasked it members to actively contribute their quota to the political, economic and social advancement of all members.

“In pursuit of the above, we undertake to establish a cooperative and thrift association to encourage members to have alternative source of income.

“We undertake to operate a collaborative network scheme in order to share relevant privileges and information that is useful for our members to develop themselves.

“That we call on other classmates to show more interest in the affairs of the class especially as we face a challenging future together,” it said.

