Benue: NDLEA arrests 3 suspects, seizes 300 bags of Indian hemp

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Benue State has arrested three suspects with a truckload of 300 bags of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp, along the Aliade-Otukpo highway of the state.

NDLEA Benue State Commander, Florence Ezeonye, who paraded the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that the suspects, alongside the illicit goods were coming from Uzeba in Edo State before they were intercepted by security operatives.

She noted that the 300 bags of Indian hemp estimated to weigh four tons were carefully concealed with over two 200 bags of white cement while heading to Kano as a final destination.

Daily Trust reports that the driver of the intercepted vehicle narrated that they were able to beat security check points before they got to Benue by taking advantage of the rains and in convoy of trucks carrying essential items such as food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

However, the two accomplices denied knowledge of the illegal consignment being conveyed in the truck.

The NDLEA Commander expressed worry at the ingenuity deployed by criminals in beating security at check points at this critical period of COVID-19 lockdown.

He pointed out that had the suspects succeeded in transporting the banned substances, the owner would have made almost N24 million gain at the expense of Nigerians.

Customs handover 3,593kg marijuana to NDLEA in Kwara

Meanwhile, Kwara State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 3,593kg of marijuana intercepted from drug dealers along the state border to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ilorin, the state capital.

Handing over the drugs to the State NDLEA Commander, Ambrose Umoru, the Customs Area Comptroller, Ahmed Hussaini Bello, said: “Having recognised the critical role NDLEA is playing in safeguarding the nation from dangerous drugs, we invite you to witness, as we carry out the directives from our headquarters, Abuja, the handover of seized drugs to NDLEA for the next line of action.”

The area comptroller stated that the seized 48 sacks containing 3,593kg of marijuana (cannabis sativa) are valued at N237,138,000.00.

Receiving the drugs, Kwara State NDLEA Commander, Umoru, said the handing over of the drugs symbolised the synergy between the two federal agencies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App