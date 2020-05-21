Benue, Nasarawa to speed up boundary demarcation

ADVERTISEMENT

The governments of Benue and Nasarawa states have agreed to intensify efforts for the demarcation of the boundary between the two states in order to curtail incessant crises.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Nasarawa counterpart, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, reached the agreement on Wednesday during a joint peace and security meeting held at LGEA Primary School, Yelewata in Benue State.

A communiqué jointly signed by both governors also indicated interest to constitute joint security committees at the local government areas of Guma in Benue, Obi, Keana and Doma in Nasarawa to checkmate criminal elements in the border communities.

The Communiqué, which was read by Governor Ortom, indicated that the deputy governors of the two states are to hasten the process of boundary demarcation in order to address the lingering crisis involving ethnic groups of Alago, Fulani and Tiv.

The meeting also resolved that Fulani herdsmen should refrain from trespassing and occupying farmlands and communities in disputed border areas and also obey the ranching law of Benue State, pending the boundary demarcation between Benue and Nasarawa by the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

While urging herders and farmers to refrain from taking laws into their hands and report any trespasses to constituted authorities, the meeting also urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrol activities on the border of the two states for improved security.

The Benue Livestock Guards were urged not to cross over to Nasarawa State while performing their duties, even as border communities of both states were encouraged to identify and report perpetrators and sponsors of criminal activities.

The meeting, however, suggested inter-state visits by traditional rulers and chairmen of local government councils from Benue and Nasarawa, particularly those on the border.

