Benue: NANS protest killings of Nigerians in South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Benue State on Thursday protested the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Daily Trust reports that the students marched through major streets of Makurdi beginning from the Wurukum junction to the High Level areas and Barracks road leading to the MTN and DSTV offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Coordinator of NANS Zone C, Abah Owoicho Abah, told newsmen in Makurdi, that it became necessary for the students’ body to speak up against the killings of Nigerians that have continued with no visible attempt by the South African government to curb the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abah said that Nigerian students will not allow South Africa to run businesses in Nigeria as long as they continue to disrupt the peace of Nigerians in their own country and therefore would closed down offices believed to be owned by South Africans.

He added that they had been mandated by NANS apex body to shut down all South African businesses in Nigeria including, MTN, DSTV and Shoprites.

He said that Nigerians were at the vanguard of liberating South Africans during apartheid and wondered why they were being treated unjustly in that same country.

“If Nigerians businesses cannot enjoy peace and support to strive just as South Africa businesses enjoy from Nigerian government, it is only reasonable that all South African businesses should be closed down.

“We will not allow any South Africa business to strive until a concrete arrangement is put in place to guarantee the safety of Nigerians in South Africa. We want to draw the attention of the International community to this dastardly act,” Abah posited.

Earlier, the MTN Manager in Makurdi, Vera Obe, who spoke with the students expressed the organisation concern over the killings of Nigeria in South Africa.

Obe however assured that cogent actions were being taken to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App