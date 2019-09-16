Benue man loses wife, three children in Nasarawa accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A man from Benue state, Tarvershima Jebe, on Sunday lost his wife and three children in an auto-accident which happened at Unguwan Ciyawa in Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state while on their way to Makurdi from Abuja.

Jebe’s loss consisted of his wife, a son and two daughters among the 13 people reported to have died in the accident involving a vehicle owned by the Benue state transport company in which the deceased were travelling in.

A close relative of the family told our correspondent in Makurdi that the grief for the man in the eye of the storm was indescribable because he had nothing more left.

The relative said the man lost everything – his wife and all his children, adding that the deceased would be buried on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commiserated with families of those who died in the accident.

Ortom described the incident as painful, stressing that the tragedy was a sad moment for the entire state.

He also directed the State Ministry of Works and Transport to liaise with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Management of Benue Links Nigeria Limited whose bus was involved in the unfortunate accident to ensure that the survivors are given urgent attention while the bodies of those who died are properly deposited in the mortuary.

The governor further assured that the state government will support the treatment of the survivors and assist the bereaved families to bury their loved ones just as he prayed God to grant the victims eternal rest.

