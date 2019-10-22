Benue LG poll postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) yesterday announced the postponement of the proposed November 30, 2019 council poll in the state to the first quarter of next year.

BSIEC’s Chairman Dr. Joseph Tersoo Loko, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ forum organised by the commission in Makurdi, the state capital.

Loko said the postponement was necessitated by, “the contradiction on the timetable released on September 23, 2019, in respect to Section 30 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which has provided for 90 days’ notice of election and Section 15 (2) of the Benue State Electoral Law, 2012 as amended which has provided for a 21 days’ notice, which conflict with Section 30 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

