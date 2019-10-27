Benue lawmaker faults media report on arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Katsina-Ala Constituency, Jonathan Agbidye, on Saturday denied reports in a section of the media that he was arrested by police over an alleged stolen vehicle.

Agbidye who was reported to have been apprehended in possession of a Toyota Hilux vehicle allegedly believed to belong to the late Justice Tine Tur, said the story making the rounds about him was rather “misleading and malicious.”

He clarified at a press conference in Makurdi.

“Permit me to make it abundantly clear that the invitation extended to me by the police was not in connection with late Justice Tine Tur’s missing vehicle as wrongly peddled in some sections of the media, as the Police had long verified my papers, ran the relevant checks with the papers presented by the late jurist and dismissed such suspicious links.

“Remember that I was a civil servant in this state. I served the state for 30 good years with very clean service records and I only joined politics last year and won election as Member representing Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly,” he said.

