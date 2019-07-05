Benue: ICRC donates drugs, consumables to victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday donated drugs and medical consumables to victims of the tanker fire disaster which happened in Ahumbe village in Benue State.

Head Delegate of ICRC for Jos sub-delegation, Dr. Bonnix Kayabu, said in Makurdi that the donation was meant to help with effective treatment of the victims, noting that they were in the state to condole with the government and its people over the incident.

Kayabu also said the ICRC had undertaken to pay all medical bills of the patients and their feeding.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs, Matthew Uyina, expressed gratitude to the ICRC for the gesture, stressing that, the donation would assist and complement the government’s efforts for the care and treatment of survivors of major burns in critical conditions at the hospital.

“It is worthy of note that the ICRC has assisted the IDPs camps, supported the Primary Health Care Centres and the Benue State Teaching Hospital with lifesaving interventions since 2017.”

“With this recent incident, the ICRC has pledged to pay the medical bills of victims with cases of major burns to be managed at BSUTH and is already providing for their feeding. The organisation also provided drugs and consumables for the management of the victims. So we are here, collecting these items on behalf of Benue state,” Uyina said.

The permanent secretary added that the response was fast and directed the hospital to use the items judiciously for the treatment of the victims.

