Benue hospital debunks alleged case of COVID-19

The Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi has debunked speculations making rounds that the facility has recorded one case of COVID-19.

Our correspondent reports that rumours milled across the state at the weekend, alleging that one person was tested positive and quarantined at the facility.

But, the hospital authority in press statement on Sunday, dismissed the claim as it father explained that an ignorant young man had turned in himself to the hospital for fear that his symptoms were manifestation of coronavirus.

The statement by the BSUTH’s Head of Public Relations, Hough Cephas, explained that it became imperative for the hospital as an institution to put the Benue and indeed the Nigerian public in proper perspective of an alleged case of COVID 19 at its facility.

“Later today, a young man of about 17, who started having catarrh yesterday, presented himself at our facility and informed the medical personnel on duty that he suspects that he has COVID 19.

“However, upon examination, the team of doctors discovered that he presented no symptoms of a suspected COVID 19 case. Interaction with the patient revealed that he has not travelled out of Benue State for several years and has almost zero percent chances of contacting the virus.

“It was discovered that he became unnecessarily agitated due to wrong interpretation of the COVID 19 symptoms he had read and heard from the media. He was promptly treated and allowed to go home,” the statement reads in part.

Hough however further appealed to social media bloggers and other users to be cautious of what they post on COVID 19, to avoid creating unnecessary panic.

“We wish to assure all and sundry that there’s no suspected case of COVID 19 at BSUTH, Makurdi,” the statement concluded.

