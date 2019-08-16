Benue: Gunmen kill former council official

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have killed a former local council official whose name was given as Aondongu Mkuma Mathias in Zaki-Biam town of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that precisely one week ago, one Pastor Tavershima Dega, referred to as Degata,was killed in Zaki-Biam just barely three days after a former chairman of Zaki-Biam Yam Market, Tavershima Achinge was also shot dead at his home.

The latest killing of Mathias who was said to be a former Chairman of Task Force on Environmental Sanitation in Ukum local government council brings the number of public figure killed in the local town to three in just two weeks alone.

A witness said the late Mathias popularly known as Mathico was assassinated at his Zaki Biam residence by unknown gunmen while others alleged that he was killed at night when he drove into a fuel station to fill his tank.

When the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene was contacted, she confirmed the incident but did not disclose further detail.

