Benue: Gunmen abduct College of Education’s provost

Gunmen have allegedly kidnapped the provost of College of Education (COE) in Katsina-Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo, along Kwande – Vandekiya highway in Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the provost was driving along the axis known as Sankera area of Benue northeast senatorial district on Sunday evening when his abductors accosted him and forcefully took him away.

It could not be ascertained immediately whether the abductors have contacted his family for negotiations of ransom fee.

But spokesperson of the Benue Police Command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said police operatives had already swung into action.

Anene told our correspondent by telephone that the incident happened at Ihugh village in Vandeikya local government area.

She added that the vehicle which the provost was driving before he was taken away had been recovered from the scene while the police had put up measures to comb the forest areas of the vicinity for his release from captivity.

