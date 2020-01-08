Benue Govt to sponsor treatment of baby with heart disease abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue Government says it will fund the treatment of a seven-month old boy, Master Verse Asaar, born with a hole in his heart abroad.

This is was contained in a statement signed by Gov. Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Asaar was “born with congenital heart defect” and was being treated at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, where he has been referred for further medical attention abroad.

“Just like any other Benue child, Asaar deserved to live.” the statement quoted the governor.

The statement further disclosed that Ortom took the decision after his visit to hospitals within the state capital.

Daily Trust learnt that the governor visited Rahama Hospital, Bishop Murray Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

According to the statement, the governor also settled hospital bills of all patients at the teaching hospital amounting to N3.8 million and reassured them that the state would not forget them in their time of pain and distress.

The statement further said the governor described “as cordial and result-oriented, the partnership between him and the two hospitals – Rahama and Bishop Murray Hospitals, in the treatment of hernia, snakebites and other medical conditions, saying many lives have been saved through the process.

He lauded the Catholic Church and the management of Bishop Murray Hospital for the uncommon courage and resilience exhibited by the hospital through prudent utilisation of resources.

