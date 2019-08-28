Benue govt expresses readiness to combat flooding

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government on Wednesday expressed its readiness to combat flooding if it occurs in any part of the state.

Our correspondent reports that an earlier prediction from NIMET which indicated that Benue was among other states in the country likely to experience flooding this year prompted the government to embark on proactive measures.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who spoke at a news conference in Makurdi, noted that all necessary measures had been put in place to handle flooding in the event it occurs in the state this year.

“Flooding is a perennial challenge in some communities in Benue state with Makurdi, being the worst for it.

“Governor Samuel Ortom has directed SEMA and all other relevant ministries which already constituted a committee to ensure preparedness.

“We have submitted budget to the state government to that effect and soon funds would be released for us to carry out activities that will mitigate against the impact of the flood in the event it happens,” he said.

Shior said drainages are being distilled at Wurukum, Idye, Kutcha-Itebe, Achussa, Wadata market/Rice mill areas among others in Makurdi metropolis as part of measures to fight against any flooding.

He also said the agency has began to sensitise the public, especially those whose homes are located on flood plains on the need to move to higher ground because there are likelihood that water would be released from Lagdo dam in the coming weeks following heavy rainfall in that area.

The SEMA boss added that food items have been procured as part of the agency’s readiness while shelter kits, mosquito nets and insecticides among other materials have been purchased in partnership with Christian Aid Nigeria.

Shior further disclosed that the state government would harbour victims of flood at the Makurdi International Market if the disaster occurs just as other higher grounds have been earmarked for makeshift arrangements to accommodate victims.

