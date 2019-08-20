Benue gives condition for embracing FG’s livestock project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State Government says it will embrace the National Livestock Transformation Plan if it does not breach the provisions of the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

The state government had at an earlier stakeholders meeting in Makurdi rejected the plan perceiving it as reintroduction of the rejected Ruga settlements and cattle colonies for herdsmen.

But in a statement yesterday, Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, hinted that at a second meeting, the stakeholders had resolved to reconsider their position in view of the fact that they now had enough information to make an informed decision.

He said the stakeholders went through the complete document recently made available to them during a meeting which was the second of its kind in the state and facilitated by former Director of Livestock Services of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Joseph Nyager.

“The stakeholders subsequently issued a communique which made it clear that the state would embrace the National Livestock Transformation Plan to the extent that it does not breach provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state.”

