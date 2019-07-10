Benue: DPR seals 3 fuel stations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Benue State on Wednesday sealed three petrol filling stations for under dispensing, poor sanitation and wrong metering.

Daily Trust reports that the stations include, Prime Power Nigeria Limited along Naka road, Conoil on Hospital road and Total along Kashim Ibrahim road, all in Makurdi metropolis.

DPR’s State Controller, Engr. Francis Adakole, told newsmen that the attitude of management of Conoil who had been cautioned over the poor sanitary condition of their station was worrisome just as he frowned at a broken fence and the use of the station’s space for car wash.

Adakole said since the management had refused to heed to warnings, it became imperative to clamp down on the organisation as he stressed that DPR would ensure it complied with guidelines and regulations before the station will be unsealed.

The controller observed that the staff of Prime Power petrol station were under dispensing kerosene to consumers while Total was sealed because the station engaged in wrong metering and pump measurement.

“At DPR, we insist on safety, operating a car wash inside a petrol station is dangerous. It has also been observed that most of the petrol stations use Chinese pumps which are adjusted digitally hence, they under deliver petrol to commuters. When we observe this, we seal the stations and make them pay a fine of N100,000,” Adakole said.

