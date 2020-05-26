Benue communities resume hostilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Two communities in Ikpayongo of Gwer East Local Government Area yesterday resumed hostilities and razed down houses in their rural environs.

Our correspondent reports that the renewed hostility among the villagers was coming exactly one week after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State announced the suspension of five traditional rulers from Tiv area of the state for their alleged complicity in land-related disputes in their domains.

This came on the heels of an earlier suspension issued by the governor three weeks ago to three other traditional heads in two LGAs, including the areas currently in dispute, over the intense communal crisis in their domains, in which several lives have been lost.

A local inhabitant in the area who did not want his name in print told our correspondent by phone that the Mbaivar and Mbasombo people of Ikpayongo in Gwer East LGA have renewed rivalries among them yesterday afternoon, as they allegedly burnt down houses including that of a priest.

The witness however, said at the time of this report that no life was lost and that he could not ascertain the reason for the fresh eruption of crisis by the warring villagers who on March 11 this year, threw caution to the wind and fought each other over the burial location of their dead ones.

But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the warring factions reached a peaceful agreement at the weekend, and wondered why they again resorted to violence.

“They actually resume burning of houses at Ikpayongo today (Monday), but police officers have been deployed and the situation has been put under control,” Anene said.

