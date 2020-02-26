Benue communities raise alarm over influx of herders

ADVERTISEMENT

Communities in five Local Government Areas of Benue state have raised alarm over an alleged influx of cattle and herders into their vicinities.

Our correspondent reports that the LGAs include; Guma, Kwande, Agatu, Logo and Ado.

The chairman of Agatu LGA, Usman Suleiman, confirmed the incident in his domain by text message but did not comment further.

But a community leader in Logo, Chief Joseph Anawah, lamented that the herders and cattle have taken over large space in his area where they are openly grazing their cattle.

Anawah added that his people are already living in fear, though there hadn’t been any attack on them since the farmers in the area have harvested all their crops.

“They are still coming in their large number but no attack yet. The reason is that our people have harvested all their crops so the cattle in their farms are not eating up their plants to stir up trouble,” he said.

Some of the locals in affected areas also told our correspondent by telephone that the herders in the past few days were noticed in their large number alongside their coŵs.

The villagers also said that frightened residents have begun to desert their homes to safer location for fear of any possible attack.

Reacting to the alarm, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue state Governor, Terver Akase, alleged that the sudden influx of herdsmen into some parts of the state was politically-motivated.

Akase told newsmen in Makurdi that some enemies of peace are behind the massive movement of herders to destabilise the state government.

He said: “We may not be accusing a particular person but for political reason, some persons have given open invitation to herdsmen to come to Benue and it is rather unfortunate.

“But herdsmen themselves should remember that there is a law in Benue state which prohibits open grazing of livestock and any of them who violate this law, which is very clear, such a person irrespective of his tribe, would be sanctioned according to the law.

“Nobody is above the law, the law is not the respecter of a person and whoever wants to do livestock business in Benue should remember that there is a law in place which regulates the practice of animal husbandry. We want to tell the herdsmen who are coming with their large cattle that Benue has a law and is very clear.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said the command was not yet aware of the latest development, adding that the report available to her before a recent peace meeting in Lafia was the influx of herders on the borders of Benue and Nasarawa states.

“Even that presence of herders was not on the side of Benue’s Guma LGA but on the border of Nasarawa. I think it is fear of possible attack by those on the other side close to Benue that is responsible for the rumour,” Anene added.

