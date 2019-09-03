  1. Home
Benue Assembly: Tribunal orders fresh election in 5 polling units

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

 The National/State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Tuesday ordered a fresh election in five polling units of the Gboko West Constituency in order to determine the winner of the polls.

Daily Trust reports that APC’s Terhemba Chabo had taken his PDP opponent, Terna Achir, to the tribunal after he was declared as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chabo challenged the election of Achir on account that the margin of win was less than the number of votes cancelled.

While delivering the ruling,  the tribunal headed by Justice A.A. Adeleye, however held that PDP’s Achir did not win the election with majority of the lawful votes cast and consequently ordered for a fresh election in five polling units of the constituency within 30 days from the day of judgement.

“In the final analysis, it is hereby declared that the 2nd Respondent (Achir) was not elected by majority of lawful votes cast. INEC is hereby ordered to announce a new date for fresh election in the five polling units within 30 days from date of this judgement,” Adeleye ruled.

Our correspondent recalled that INEC had earlier declared Achir winner with 7,880 votes while Chabo pollled 7,570, putting the margin of win at 313.

However, the tribunal found that 1,921 voters were disenfranchised.

