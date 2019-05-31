Benue Assembly recalls 7 suspended members

ADVERTISEMENT

With a few days to rounding up activities at the 8th Benue State House of Assembly, the lawmakers have recalled their seven suspended colleagues.

Daily Trust gathered that the House would hold its valedictory session on June 3, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended legislators include the former speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange (Ushogo/APC), Benjamin Adanyi, (Makurdi South/APC), Nick Eworo (Obi/APC), Terhemba Chabo (Gboko West/APC), James Okefe (Okpokwu/APC), Adam Okloho (Adoka-Ugboju/APC) and Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC).

The House Majority Leader, Avine Agbom, in a motion during plenary on Thursday disclosed that the affected members were suspended between July 27 and 30, 2018 for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbom added that their suspension was extended for another three months from April 29, 2019 at the completion of the six months, noting that the suspended members had served their suspension obediently so it was imperative to lift the suspension.

He said that the members were inaugurated as a team and would want to exit in the same manner.

The motion for the recall was therefore seconded by a PDP member representing Katsina-Ala East constituency, Ianna Jato, who appealed to his colleagues to support the lifting of the suspension to enable them attend sittings of the House henceforth.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Johnson Ahubi, lifted the suspension and directed the affected legislators to immediately resume further sittings of the House.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App