Benue Assembly gets new leadership

The ninth Benue House of Assembly on Thursday constituted inaugurated its new leadership to pilot its affairs.

Governor Samuel Ortom had on June 3 inaugurated the ninth Assembly after which the member representing Kyan constituency, Titus Uba, was reelected as speaker of the House and his Ohimini state constituency counterpart, Christopher Adaji emerged the deputy speaker.

Other vacancy were however filled during plenary on Thursday after the Speaker, Titus Uba at the beginning of the business of the day, urged members to nominate candidates of their choices to occupy the key positions.

Sequel to the various nominations by members, Damian Cheme, representing Gwer-West/PDP emerged the House Majority Leader unopposed while Mr Bem Mngutyor, representing Tarka/APC became the House Minority Leader.

Also, Godwin Edoh of Agatu/PDP emerged the Deputy Majority Leader as Thomas Mlanga representing Ukum/PDP got the position of Chief Whip while Deputy Chief Whip position was given to Peter Onche of Obi/PDP) and the youngest lawmaker amongst them, 27-year-old Dyako Cephas representing Konshisha/LP) emerged as the Minority Whip.

