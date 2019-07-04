Benue Assembly constitutes standing committees

ADVERTISEMENT

Benue State House of Assembly has constituted the leadership of its House Standing Committees to ensure effective legislative work in the years ahead.

The Speaker of the House, Titus Uba, announced the new chairmen of the various committees during Thursday’s plenary at the Assembly complex in Makurdi.

He charged the chairmen of the House Standing Committees to resume work immediately in their respective areas of assignment.

Uba tasked the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Industry, Trade and Investment, Abu Umoru, and his team to expedite investigation into the remote cause of the continued fire inferno at the modern market with a view to bringing lasting solution to the problem.

The Rules and Business Committee is chaired by Demian Cheme while his colleague, Abanyi Sugh takes charge of House Services and Mrs. Ngohemba Agaigbe for Public Accounts.

Others include: Jonathan Agbidyeh, for Public Petitions, Bills Review and Appraisal; Baba Ode Johnson, chairs Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges while Tertsea Gbiseh heads Information and Orientation.

Also, Okanga Joseph is for Health and Human Services while Terna Achir chairs Water Resources and Environment with Geoffrey Agbatse heading Appointments, Public Service and Pension Matters just as William Ortyom heads Education, Science and Technology.

Others are Peter Enemari for Appropriation; his colleague, Dominic Ucha chairs Local Government Security and Chieftaincy Affairs while Jonathan Agbidyeh takes on Women Affairs and Social Development, just as Abu Umoru heads Trade and Investment; also, Kwaghkudi Thomas heads Youths and Sports while Hon. Victor Yagba is for Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Similarly, Terwase Aondoakaa chairs Agriculture and Natural Resources, his colleague, Michael Audu for Works, Transport and Energy while Bunde Iyongo heads Lands and Survey; just as the Culture and Tourism is chaired by Jacob Terungwa while Housing and Urban Development goes to Ogbu Steve.

Meanwhile, Anthony Agom chairs Electoral Matters and Civil Society Organisations, while Abbas Akoso is for Finance and Agnes Uloko is for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Donor Agencies.

