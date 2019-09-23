‘Benue APC’ll participate in council polls’

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state on Monday said its members would participate in the November 30, 2019 elections into the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Acting State Secretary of APC, James Ornguga, said the party reached the decision to do so after arising from the Stakeholders Meeting organized by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) in Makurdi.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC in Benue state wishes to inform her teeming supporters that the party shall not bar potential aspirants from vying for positions in the proposed local government election in the state.

“Though the dominant tone at the Stakeholders Meeting suggests that members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have foreknowledge of the election and its possible outcomes, our members have gone far in their consultations and it would be unfair stopping them from pursuing their ambitions on our platform at this moment,” he stated.

Ornguga added that his party was however, suspiciously perturbed with the hasty nature of the electoral guidelines which seemed to have been projected for less than three months and preconditioned to favour a certain group.

He posited that, for instance, while the aspirants were just accessing copies of the electoral guidelines and timetable on Monday, campaigns are to begin immediately tomorrow (Tuesday), with primaries expected to hold within a very short time frame, like Student Union elections.

“Besides, there is an indiscriminate use of both “aspirants” and “candidates” on the activity log contained in the issued guidelines, making it difficult for parties to differentiate the two, except returning to the Commission to seek clarifications,” Ornguga added.

