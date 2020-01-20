Benue APC, PDP bicker ahead of S/Court judgment

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State yesterday alleged that it has uncovered a plot by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use pseudo names to stage a violent protest in the days preceding the Supreme Court judgement between Barr. Emmanuel Jime and Governor Samuel Ortom.

Jime of APC has dragged Ortom of PDP, who was declared as governor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2019 gubernatorial election before the Supreme Court after losing his case at the appeal court and the election tribunal.

Acting State Publicity Secretary of APC, James Ornguga, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Makurdi, alleged that, “the objective of the protest, we have gathered, is to blackmail the panel of Supreme Court Justices and create a tensed atmosphere in the state.

In a swift reaction, however, PDP State Publicity Secretary Bemgba Iortyom said the allegations were part of the antics of the APC in the state to digress its (PDP) purposeful leadership in the state from attending to serious state matters.

