Benue APC hails Akume’s nomination as minister

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has hailed the nomination of their leader, Senator George Akume for the position of a minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC’s state Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, stated that the appointment was well deserved by Akume.

“You have been an esteemed asset to our state and the nation from time immemorial, having offered effective and selfless service as Permanent Secretary at the Benue State Civil Service, Executive Governor for eight years and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 12 years, with clean records.

“Your name is proudly engraved in the APC hall of fame due to your laudable contributions to the growth of the party, right from its formative years to now that it has taken over as the ruling party in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The party expressed confidence that Akume’s presence in the “Next Level” cabinet of President Buhari will be impact laden and facilitate the realization of the president’s agenda for the nation.

