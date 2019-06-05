Benue APC chieftain urges Buhari to reappoint Ogbeh

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, Hon. Iwodi Friday Adogo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in his new cabinet given the minister’s outstanding performance.

Iwodi, who is the leader of Idoma for Buhari Campaign Organisation (IBCO), a group that worked assiduously for the re-election of President Buhari in Benue state in the last election, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The APC chieftain, while congratulating the president on his successful inauguration for a second term in office, however urged him to ignore “some propagandists” asking him to jettison Ogbeh and replace him with another person in his new cabinet.

The statement described those calling for Ogbeh’s removal as “unpatriotic and selfish”, saying that “the minister’s achievements are overwhelming for anybody to express any iota of doubt about his capability”.

