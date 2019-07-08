  1. Home
  2. Agriculture
  3. Benue: AFAN aggregates 2218 farmers for ginger cultivation
ADVERTISEMENT

Benue: AFAN aggregates 2218 farmers for ginger cultivation

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
FILE PHOTO

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Benue State has aggregated 2218 farmers for ginger cultivation this year.

State chairman of AFAN, Comrade Aondongu Saaku, made the disclosure to our correspondent in Makurdi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Actually, we have aggregated over 2218 farmers for ginger which they may be doing (cultivating) in the University of Agriculture, Makurdi,” he said.

Saaku said the association also secured 300 hectares of land for maize farmers at the university while a total of 940 farmers in some communities of Guma local government area are farming rice alongside over 1700 farming rice in Gwer West area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further aggregated 4500 farmers for soya beans production in Obi and Oju LGAs respectively and another 530 farmers for soya bean production in Tarkaa local government amongst others scattered across the state.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.