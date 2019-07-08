Benue: AFAN aggregates 2218 farmers for ginger cultivation

ADVERTISEMENT

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Benue State has aggregated 2218 farmers for ginger cultivation this year.

State chairman of AFAN, Comrade Aondongu Saaku, made the disclosure to our correspondent in Makurdi.

“Actually, we have aggregated over 2218 farmers for ginger which they may be doing (cultivating) in the University of Agriculture, Makurdi,” he said.

Saaku said the association also secured 300 hectares of land for maize farmers at the university while a total of 940 farmers in some communities of Guma local government area are farming rice alongside over 1700 farming rice in Gwer West area.

He further aggregated 4500 farmers for soya beans production in Obi and Oju LGAs respectively and another 530 farmers for soya bean production in Tarkaa local government amongst others scattered across the state.

