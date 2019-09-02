Benue: 5979 police enrolled in NHIS

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Benue State have recorded an increment in the number of its personnel currently totalling 5979 enrolled in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Head of the Police Medical Facility in Benue, CSP Araga Abdullahi, made the disclosure in Makurdi on Monday in his address presented during the official visit of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Force Medical Officers, Dr. Obembe Modupe to the Benue command.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi noted, “the scheme which had been the source of medical finance was strengthened by an increment in the number of enrollees from 5318 to 5979 despite overage retirements and deaths that would have been a barrier to progress.”

He added that a good number of the enrollee are from the Mobile Barracks in Adeke in Makurdi, stressing that, an annex about to open for service was renovated to capture the enrollees and for the benefit of the community within the axis.

He also said more skilled workers were engaged and that at the moment, the police medical facility in Makurdi has four medical doctors and two consultants aside the nurses as well as other medical personnel.

Responding, the AIG of Force Medical Officers, Obembe, said she was impressed with her assessment of the health facility in Makurdi, noting however that there were need for improvement.

Obembe emphasised that her visit to the state was meant to encourage all police officers to register with the scheme in line with the federal government’s commitment to attain universal healthcare.

“We want all our police officers to be registered with our scheme. Even when on transfer, their families can still assess healthcare. Policing is strenuous and no matter how skill they are, they need to be physically fit. So I’m here to assess our health facility,” she posited.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App