Benue: 30 dead bodies uncovered in mass grave

At least 30 dead bodies have been discovered in a mass grave in Gbatse village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state.

Daily Trust gathered that the graves were found in the premises of an alleged kidnapper’s gang leader who had been terrorising motorists plying the route.

It was also learnt that the development caused a stir in the community as crowd besieged the vicinity to see things for themselves while some people allegedly identified their missing relatives among the dead.

The revelation was said to be on the heels of the suspected kidnapper’s arrest by the Police after he confessed to killing someone and leading the police to unearth further discovery.

Witnesses also alleged that the suspect was in the habit of killing his victims and collecting their properties such as cars and motorcycles.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue state command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Makurdi, saying “it was true that mass graves were identified in Ushongo.”

“It was the police that did the job. But exhumation still continues. We can’t state exact findings now. We will give further details later,” Anene said.

