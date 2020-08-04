Beninoise held for defrauding Nigerian couple of N5m

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year-old Benin Republic national, Gbese Peter, for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Bamigboye Alao, of the sum of N5 million.

He allegedly swindled the couple under the pretense of helping them to overcome their spiritual problem and shielding their children from untimely death.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested following a complaint at Sabo police station, Abeokuta North LGA, by Mrs Bamigboye.

A statement by the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the complainant had said that she and her husband met the suspect about five years ago.

Mrs Bamigboye was quoted to have said that the suspect started discussing with them about a serious spiritual calamity awaiting them and their children “if an urgent spiritual step was not taken.”

“Out of fear of the unknown, we agreed to embark on the said spiritual journey and he took us to the Republic of Benin where he gave us a wooden coffin which he instructed us not to open until he told us to,” she reportedly said.

According to the police, the complainant stated further that the suspect started collecting money from them, until they paid the total sum of N5 million.

She added that when they realised that they have been swindled, they were shocked, leading to the death of her husband.

Oyeyemi said following receipt of a report, the DPO Sabo Division, Nicholas Tamunoinom, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect.

He said the operatives, with the help of members of the public, apprehended the suspect last week Saturday.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to collecting money under false pretense from the couple but he claimed that he only duped them of N3.5 million and not N5 million as claimed by the woman.

He further said he has used the money to build a house for himself,” the police spokesman said.

Items recovered from the suspect included a wooden coffin containing white cloth and other substance, a horn wrapped with white cloth and beads.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App