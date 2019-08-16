Benin monarch reiterates determination to fight human trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has said that the palace’s fight against illegal migration and human trafficking is not targeted at anyone wishing to travel abroad, but aimed at eradicating the scourge currently bedeviling the state.

The Monarch said this in his palace when he received the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr Geoge Steiner, who was on a working visit to Edo state.

He said success have been recorded from the various strategies employed in the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking, assuring that the palace has come up with new measures that could effectively tackle the menace.

According to him, the palace would not relent in its campaign against illegal migration and human trafficking till the scourge is reduced to the barest minimum.

Earlier, the Swiss envoy , Geoge Steiner, said he was in Edo state to understudy some issues regarding illegal migration and seek ways of support the state.

He maintained that his government is always ready to support Nigeria to effectively stamp out illegal migration and human trafficking.

He commended the Monarch for standing against the scourge of human trafficking and illegal migration.

