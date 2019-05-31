Benin community calls for govt, security intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Evbiekoi community in Uhuwmonde council area of Edo state, have called on the state government and the police to save them from the activities of the banned Community Development Association in their community.

Some leaders of the community who spoke on issue, said the communiy had not known peace since the forceful arrest of chief priest of the sacred ancient Benin shrine in the village by the police over a petition written by former member of the CDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger Delta Trust learnt the chief priest, Mr Robert Osakhare, the Ohen Nukoni Neyedo who is forbidden to enter Benin in line with the age long tradition of the land, was arrested and taken to Benin by men of the anti-cultism unit of Edo police command over an alleged petition against him by the former CDS chairman in the area

One of the leaders, Osaro Ojo said the chief priest has been resisting the unwholesome practice of the banned CDA members who are still carrying out CDA activities despite the ban by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they have reported the matter to the Taskforce on the protection of private property in the state headed by former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase but nothing tangible has come out of it.

According to him, “ the state government and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, jointly banned CDA activities, but in our community, they are still operating and selling land to people illegally.

On his part, chief Paul Ajayi, pleaded with the Oba of Benin, security agents as well Edo state government to come to the aid of the community as the security situation of the village is deteriorating.

He also called for calm on the part of the community members pending the conclusion of the traditional cleansing of the land to appease the arrest of the chief priest.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App