Benin airport to handle night flights

The Federal Government has said that the Benin Airport in Edo State can now operate night flights and flights during low visibility.

This followed the installation of Precision Approach Lighting System (PALS) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) Category II at the airport at the weekend.

The equipment was commissioned by the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, as part of ongoing commissioning of projects completed in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika said out of 157 projects inherited and initiated by the present administration, 130 had been completed.

He said Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State had complained about the inability of aircraft to land at night and during bad weather and assured that with the commissioning of the ILS system, the problem had become a thing of the past.

Obaseki said the Benin Airport, built over 60 years ago, was one of the oldest airports in the country, expressing delight with the upgrade of the airport to Category 2, saying this would spur economic activities in the state.

