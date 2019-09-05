  1. Home
Belotti double sinks 10-man Armenia

Italy recovered from an early shock as they came from behind to beat Armenia 3-1 in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday, the hosts playing the entire second half with 10 men after goalscorer Aleksandre Karapetyan was sent off.

Karapetyan fired Armenia in front in the 13th minute of the Group J match but was dismissed in first-half stoppage time for a second yellow card in what seemed a very harsh decision.

Italy, who had levelled through Andrea Belotti in the 28th minute, wrapped up the match in the last 15 minutes with Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first goal for his country and another strike from Belotti.

