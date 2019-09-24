Bello will win Kogi governorship election, says Speaker Kolawole

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, has expressed confidence that Governor Yahaya Bello will emerge victorious in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole gave the assurance in Lokoja on Tuesday while presenting campaign vehicles to Federal Constituencies in Kogi West senatorial district to support the re-election bid of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said Bello, who is the APC governorship flag bearer in the November election, has performed well in his first term and deserved to be re-elected to enable him consolidate on the gains he has made so far.

Kolawole said the donation of the vehicles were to ease movements of party members, leaders and supporters in the course of their campaigns across the local government areas in the senatorial district.

Daily Trust reports that the three campaign vehicles donated were for Lokoja/Kogi-Kontokarfe, Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu and Yagba Federal Constituencies.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Administrator of Kogi local government Area, Tanko Muhammed Osuku, thanked the Speaker for the gesture, saying it would help solve the issue of logistics during the campaign.

